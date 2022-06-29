Giuliani associate Lev Parnas to be sentenced for violating campaign finance laws

NEW YORK -- Lev Parnas, once an associate of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, will be sentenced Wednesday for pumping foreign money into US elections.Parnas and a co-defendant, Igor Fruman, became briefly known for helping Giuliani investigate Joe Biden in Ukraine, but Parnas also used funds from a Russian, Andrey Muraviev, to distribute to American political candidates that Parnas thought could help with his nascent marijuana business.The defense sought leniency and a sentence of time served, while federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Parnas deserved eight years in prison."The record before this court shows that Parnas has, for years, lied and swindled and corrupted for his own benefit," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Parnas put himself above this country, his investors, and the public."(Previous coverage in video player above)Parnas also made straw donations to a number of federal candidates, joint fundraising committees, and independent expenditure committees that were made in Parnas's name to conceal the fact that the donations were funded by others.Parnas began attending a number of political fundraising events and making high-dollar contributions in order to gain access to and ingratiate himself within political circles, prosecutors said."The evidence at trial and before the court overwhelmingly establishes that Parnas engaged in a veritable crime spree for seven years," prosecutors said.The defense conceded Parnas' offenses were serious but said he deserved no additional prison time."Mr. Parnas is remorseful for his conduct and intends to repay the victims of his offenses," defense attorney Joseph Bondy wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "His family circumstances are different that those of his co-defendants, as Mr. Parnas is a father to three children under the age of 10, two teenagers, and an adult son who rely upon him for emotional support and guidance on a daily basis."Bondy said Parnas has lived a law-abiding life for nearly three years."Mr. Parnas has undertaken to work as a Door Dash delivery person, attend Gamblers Anonymous, participate in marital and faith counseling, and engage in humanitarian aid and relief efforts in Ukraine," Bondy said..