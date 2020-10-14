Sports

NY Jets release star running back Le'Veon Bell

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le'Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.



"We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success," Douglas said.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets' statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji - implying that the feeling is mutual.


Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell's latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.

MORE NEWS: 'Mom was just doing her job:' Hiker recounts nail-biting encounter with cougar after spotting cubs
EMBED More News Videos

The man whose terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah that was captured in a now-viral video is recounting his experience after he managed to escape unscathed.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorknflnew york jets
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman survives COVID but develops serious complication
The Countdown: Hitting the campaign trail and Romney's scathing statement
NYPD highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department
School in blatant violation as mayor praises COVID restrictions
Sweet 16 party causes COVID spread on Long Island
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Congresswoman targeted with racist comments during Zoom meeting
Show More
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
Most dramatic season ever? Clare Crawley's season of Bachelorette begins
Medusa statue outside NYC court honors 'Me Too' movement
These towns are saying no to trick-or-treating
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
More TOP STORIES News