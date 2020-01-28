Long Island 3-year-old reported missing after mom doesn't turn him over to CPS

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are asking for the public's help in finding a 3-year-old boy whose mother failed to surrender him to Child Protective Services.Selina Elswick was scheduled to return Damian Sollas to Suffolk County Family Court in Central Islip on January 22 and failed to appear.When representatives from CPS attempted to take custody of the child at their residence five days later, it was discovered that the two had moved out of the residence on January 16.CPS then contacted the Suffolk County Police Department to report the child missing.Elswick is 32 years old, 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.Sollas is approximately 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.The two may be in the company of the child's father, 43-year-old Thomas Sollas, and may be traveling in a box truck with Lighthouse Electric written on the side.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452 or 911.----------