Long Island babysitter accused of leaving 2-year-old in scalding bath

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A babysitter on Long Island is under arrest, accused of leaving a 2-year-old boy in a scalding bath for several minutes.
Police say 19-year-old Yenci Elizabeth Lopez was caring for the boy in a long-term daycare in Hempstead around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when she put the child into a hot bath for several minutes and left him unattended despite his screams.
She then left the residence without providing care for the injured boy, who suffered burns on approximately 20% of his body.
The child was transported to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns.
Lopez was taken into custody without incident and is charged with reckless assault of a child by a child daycare provider, second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
