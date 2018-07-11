Long Island boaters plucked from water 2 miles from capsized boat

EMBED </>More Videos

The men had drifted 2 miles from their capsized boat.

Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Officers rescued two boaters who drifted more than two miles from their capsized boat in the Patchogue River.

Authorities say 71-year-old Richard Laskowski and 58-year-old Donald Ward, Jr., of East Islip, were stranded in the water for more than an hour Tuesday.

They both were wearing life vests and were blowing distress whistles.

The boaters were not injured.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentwater rescuePatchogueSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News