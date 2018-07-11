PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --Officers rescued two boaters who drifted more than two miles from their capsized boat in the Patchogue River.
Authorities say 71-year-old Richard Laskowski and 58-year-old Donald Ward, Jr., of East Islip, were stranded in the water for more than an hour Tuesday.
They both were wearing life vests and were blowing distress whistles.
The boaters were not injured.
