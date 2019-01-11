A Long Island couple is facing a slew of charges after police say they found drugs and weapons inside their home with children inside.Kevin Cuevas, 29, and Jaysha Pastrana, 36, were arrested in Bay Shore Thursday. The couple's four children were home at the time.Police say they confiscated two loaded handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, 50 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of MDMA, a quantity of Xanax and steroids, a bulletproof vest, ammunition, assorted gang items and drug paraphernalia.They are facing drugs and weapons charges, as well as several counts of endangering the welfare of a child.The children were released to a family member.----------