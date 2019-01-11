Long Island couple arrested with drugs, weapons cache while 4 kids home

EMBED </>More Videos

The couple's children were at home at the time of the discovery.

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Long Island couple is facing a slew of charges after police say they found drugs and weapons inside their home with children inside.

Kevin Cuevas, 29, and Jaysha Pastrana, 36, were arrested in Bay Shore Thursday. The couple's four children were home at the time.

Police say they confiscated two loaded handguns, a 12-gauge shotgun, 50 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of MDMA, a quantity of Xanax and steroids, a bulletproof vest, ammunition, assorted gang items and drug paraphernalia.

They are facing drugs and weapons charges, as well as several counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were released to a family member.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestweaponschild endangermentBay ShoreSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for FDNY firefighter who fell to his death in Brooklyn
Alleged peeping Tom brings ladder to Westchester home
LIVE: Jayme Closs, missing since parents' murder, found alive
Female police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Video shows cops being attacked before hitting suspects with batons
5 victims of 'escape room' fire laid to rest together
AccuWeather: Light snow expected this weekend
Man who allegedly lured, raped 12-year-old girl surrenders
Show More
NYC teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
Police: Undocumented MS-13 members stab, attack LI teen
Sleeping man stabbed in head with screwdriver on subway
Teacher breaks neck in Guatemala, being held until bill paid
Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800K won't get paid
More News