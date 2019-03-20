Long Island driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who they say cut off a motorist and then shot him twice on Long Island Monday.Authorities say the 62-year-old driver was struck with two bullets after being cut off and forced to stop on the side the road in New Hyde Park.The male suspect was reportedly in a black sedan when he allegedly cut off the victim on Executive Drive near Old Courthouse road.He then exited his car and fired multiple gunshots at the victim, according to police.The victim then drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the upper arm and hand.Police believe the shooting was targeted, but the motive remains unclear.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------