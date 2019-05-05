Long Island high school baseball coach arrested on sex abuse charge

ISLIP, Long Island -- A Long Island high school baseball coach has been fired after he was arrested on charges alleging that he touched a student inappropriately.Newsday reports 25-year-old Islip High School junior varsity coach Tyler Murphy was fired after Friday's arrest. He's accused of touching a female student inappropriately at the high school Thursday night.A school resource officer reported the incident to police. Murphy was arrested on charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.Police say Murphy will be arraigned at a later date. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.Murphy, an Islip alumnus, was hired in November. As a student, he helped the varsity baseball team win county championships in 2008 and 2009.----------