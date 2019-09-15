Long Island judge will likely have to register as sex offender for stealing neighbor's underwear

By Eyewitness News
EAST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A Suffolk County judge will likely have to register as a sex offender for stealing his neighbor's underwear.

Robert Cicale has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, though police say he actually admitted to several prior break-ins.

Cicale was caught last year leaving the woman's home in East Islip with several pairs of her dirty underwear.

His sentence is also expected to include five years probation.

