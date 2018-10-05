OAKDALE, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island karate teacher is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in September, and authorities fear they may be more victims.
Police say 26-year-old Michael Carretto, a teacher at Dragon's Gate Martial Arts Academy on Sunrise Highway South Service Road in Oakdale, inappropriately touched the female student on September 11.
Special Victims Section detectives arrested Carretto just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
His father, also named Mike, spoke with Eyewitness News at court and said he has a hard time believing his son did committed this crime. He said his son has been going to the karate studio since he was 4 years old, got his black belt and has been teaching there for a while.
He said his son also works at the Developmental Disabilities Institute in Smithtown
Detectives are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Carretto to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.
