A Long Island karate teacher is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in September, and authorities fear they may be more victims.Police say 26-year-old Michael Carretto, a teacher at Dragon's Gate Martial Arts Academy on Sunrise Highway South Service Road in Oakdale, inappropriately touched the female student on September 11.Special Victims Section detectives arrested Carretto just after 5 p.m. Thursday.He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.His father, also named Mike, spoke with Eyewitness News at court and said he has a hard time believing his son did committed this crime. He said his son has been going to the karate studio since he was 4 years old, got his black belt and has been teaching there for a while.He said his son also works at the Developmental Disabilities Institute in SmithtownDetectives are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Carretto to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.----------