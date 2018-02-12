Long Island man accused in machete attack, robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released a photo of the suspect.

Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --
A man on Long Island is accused of carrying out a vicious attack and robbery using a machete.

It happened early Sunday morning in Uniondale.

Police say they spotted 29-year-old Pierre Fede running through an intersection carrying a machete.

He's accused of attacking a 25-year-old man, cutting his face and ear, and stealing his cell phone and cash.

Fede will be arraigned Monday morning.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
macheterobberyUniondaleNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News