Long Island man accused of owning arsenal of 'ghost guns'

A man on Long Island is accused of owning an arsenal of "ghost guns," firearms without means of identification or serial numbers, police said.

After a long-term investigation by the FBI Long Island Joint Terrorism Task Force, 47-year-old John Dejana from Port Washington was arrested Friday for allegedly owning 11 different ghost guns, handguns, 3,000 rounds of ammunition, assault rifles, and marijuana.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

