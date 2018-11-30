Man accused of pointing gun at mom, 6-year-old son on Long Island

The suspect, Michael Ripert, was found to have several weapons in his home.

NORTH BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) --
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 6-year-old boy and his mother in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

Detectives say Michael Ripert, 21, got into an argument with the mother and pulled out a gun in North Bellmore on Tuesday.

As she called 911 for help, police say Ripert fired the gun into the air twice.

Police later arrested him, and say they found an arsenal inside his home.

The items recovered by police include an AK-47 rifle, 171 AK-47 rounds, 4 large capacity AK-47 magazines, a loaded pistol grip shotgun, and a glock handgun speed loader.

Police say they also searched another location and found a glock 9mm handgun with a large capacity magazine, a 22 round capacity Glock extended magazine, a 34 round capacity Glock extended magazine (loaded with 34 rounds, a 30 round capacity AK-47 extended magazine, and a box of 26 9mm rounds. All of the guns found at the second location were loaded.

After an investigation, police say they determined Ripert was responsible for firing a gun multiple times on Montgomery Street in Wantagh back on Sunday, October 28th.

Ripert is now charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

