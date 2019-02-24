Man accused of shooting a drone out of the air on Long Island

ST. JAMES, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest on Long Island after police say he shot a drone out of the air.

According to Suffolk County Police, members of Missing Angels-Long Island, an organization that searches for missing pets, were using a Mavic 2 Zoom drone to search for a missing dog Saturday afternoon when the drone they were using became unresponsive.

The group used the drone's GPS to determine the drone was last above 18 Rutherford St. in St. James.

Detectives determined that a resident of the home, 26-year-old Gerard Chasteen, fired three shotgun shots into the air from the yard of his home, striking the drone.

Multiple shotguns were confiscated from the residence, police said.

Chasteen was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and prohibited use of a weapon.

