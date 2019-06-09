Nassau County man accused of throwing lit firework at children in pool

By Eyewitness News
WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police arrested a man from Wantagh who they say threw a lit firework into his neighbor's pool while four children were swimming in it.

A homeowner says his neighbor, 37-year-old Donlad Hollman, threw the firework into his backyard then ran back to his home.

He says the firework exploded in the pool while his daughter and her three friends were swimming.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Investigators say Hoffman was seen on security camera footage throwing the firework before running back to his house.

Police charged Hollman with child endangerment and unlawful possession of fireworks.

He's also facing weapons and drug charges after police found three shotguns and marijuana in his home.
