Man arrested in Wyandanch for driving with 76 license suspensions

Nicholas Augustine
WYANDANCH, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A man was arrested by police in Suffolk County after authorities say he was driving with 76 license suspensions.

Darryl McDonald, 41, of Wyandanch was pulled over in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck for driving with an expired inspection sticker.

Police made the stop as he was driving eastbound on Washington Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Following a DMV check, police say it was determined that McDonald was driving with a license that had been suspended 76 times on 15 different dates.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip Tuesday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdrivingWyandanchSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News