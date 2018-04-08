Man charged with driving while impaired after pedestrian fatally struck in South Huntington

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
SOUTH HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man has been arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired after his vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say David R. Thompson was operating a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Jericho Turnpike Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike at Oakwood Road in South Huntington.

The pedestrian, Anthony J. Santiago, 54, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital.

Thompson, 75, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedaccidentcrashdriverHuntingtonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News