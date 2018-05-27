A Huntington man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Bay Shore.According to Suffolk County Police, Edwin Rolando Santos-Romero was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry northbound on Fifth Avenue Saturday night when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street from east to west near Bailey Avenue.The victim, Jose Reyes, 46, of Bay Shore, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was listed in critical condition.Santos-Romero, 23, was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220 TIPS.----------