A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash early Sunday that killed a passenger in his car.Suffolk County Police say 48-year-old Patrick J. McMahon was driving a 2018 Infiniti Q60 westbound on Dovecote Lane shortly before 2.am. when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a driveway pillar and a tree, overturned and came to a stop on the front lawn of a home.32-year-old Steven Sarvis of Ronkonkoma, a passenger in the backseat of the Infiniti, was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where he was pronounced dead.A second passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.McMahon was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.He will be arraigned at a later date.----------