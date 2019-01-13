COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash early Sunday that killed a passenger in his car.
Suffolk County Police say 48-year-old Patrick J. McMahon was driving a 2018 Infiniti Q60 westbound on Dovecote Lane shortly before 2.am. when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a driveway pillar and a tree, overturned and came to a stop on the front lawn of a home.
32-year-old Steven Sarvis of Ronkonkoma, a passenger in the backseat of the Infiniti, was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown where he was pronounced dead.
A second passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.
McMahon was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
He will be arraigned at a later date.
