Long Island man charged with rape over alleged sex with underage girl

SOUND BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is facing rape charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl.Authorities say 33-year-old Thomas Hinrichs met the young girl, whose age has not been disclosed, on social media.The alleged incident happened earlier this year, police said.He was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Sound Beach and charged with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act.Police are now trying to determine if there may be more victims out there.Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sixth Squad at (631) 854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.