Long Island mom accused of murdering twin 2-year-old daughters arraigned

By Eyewitness News
MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island mother accused of killing her 2-year-old twin daughters was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Tenia Campbell, 24, of Medford, allegedly killed 2-year-old twins Jasmine and Jaida Campbell on June 27, and her mother said in a written statement to police that her daughter admitted killing the girls "with (her) bare hands."

"This is an extremely tragic case," Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said. "Especially as a parent, the alleged actions of this defendant are incomprehensible. While nothing can bring those girls back, we will seek justice on their behalf."

Authorities say that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 27, police received a 911 call from Campbell's mother, Vanessa McQueen, stating that the defendant was threatening to kill herself and her daughters.

Following the call, the Suffolk County Police Department, New York State Police, Suffolk County Park Rangers, Southampton Town Police and East Hampton Town Police began a county-wide search for Campbell.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., East Hampton Town Police officers located Campbell and her two daughters in a vehicle at the entrance of the Montauk County Park Third House Nature Center. Campbell allegedly stated to police that she had killed the children.

The officers took Campbell into custody and attempted life-saving efforts on her two children, who were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner on the two victims determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence consistent with manual asphyxia.

"She kept saying she was sorry, but she didn't want to live anymore," McQueen wrote in her statement to police, saying her daughter was hysterically crying.

McQueen wrote that Campbell said that she would kill herself and her daughters, and while keeping Campbell on the phone, McQueen called 911 for help.

As the 911 operator listened, McQueen asked Campbell about the girls.

"They are already dead," McQueen wrote Campbell told her. "I killed them with my bare hands."

Campbell was remanded without bail and due back in court on August 7. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
medfordsuffolk countytwinschild deathmother arrested
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LI mom accused of killing 2-year-old twin daughters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
Darla Miles appears on 'Strahan and Sara' after now-viral moment
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Show More
Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of USWNT championship parade
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Search for suspect after 10-year-old girl groped on NYC subway
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
Ex-Liverpool striker's stolen dog returned after home break-in
More TOP STORIES News