Long Island mom in custody after 2-year-old twin daughters found dead in car

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Medford woman is in custody after her 2-year-old twin daughters were found dead in her vehicle.Police received a 911 call of a possibly suicidal woman and her two children on Thursday afternoon.Authorities searched an area between Medford to Montauk when they found the woman's vehicle at a Montauk park.The children were inside the vehicle in cardiac arrest and were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.The mother was taken into custody at the scene.The incident remains under investigation.----------