PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- On the one-year anniversary of a deadly pool hall shooting on the Long Island, the victim's mother is pleading for her son's killer to be brought to justice.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 22, 2018, at a packed DMB Billiards on Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Police say Albert Luis Rodriguez-Lopez became involved in an argument with Alejandro Vargas-Diaz and was fatally shot in an incident that was caught on surveillance video.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 fast cash reward for information leading to Vargas-Diaz's arrest.
The front window of the hall was shattered in the shooting, sending patrons fleeing to safety.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637), or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
On 1-year anniversary, Long Island mom pleads for son's killer to be brought to justice
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More