Officials call for investigation into violent arrest caught on video on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials in Nassau County are calling for an investigation into a violent arrest caught on camera.Akbar Rogers, 44, was arrested by Freeport police and was wanted for harassment and driving without a license after an incident in October.He also allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase in November.After another chase on Tuesday, video shows officers trying to arrest him outside his home.While the police are given broad latitude to use physical force to a suspect who is resisting arrest, it is not clear from the video the extent to which he is resisting.This is apparently why the Nassau County executive has ordered an investigation - because a video does not always tell the whole story."What I do ask is that we all remain calm and patient as this process happens," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "With videos like this, it's a snapshot, we don't know what happened before, we don't know what happened after, and this is something that the review will uncover for us."The suspect remains in custody in the Nassau County jail.One of the officers in the video is believed to be the son of the mayor of Freeport.The Freeport PBA released the following statement:"The Freeport Police Benevolent Association stands behind our officers and the safety and security of the residents we serve. I am confident that when the judicial process is complete and all facts are presented, it will be confirmed that our officers did their jobs in accordance with the law."A protest rally against the police is planned for Friday.