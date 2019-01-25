Long Island teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island elementary school teacher is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a young girl. And police fear there may be more victims.

Authorities say 51-year-old John Joseph Finnegan, of Island Park, subjected a 10-year-old girl to inappropriate behavior and sexual contact during an after-school program.

The alleged incident happened January 3 at Jackson Annex Elementary School in Hempstead, where Finnegan teaches.

During the course of their investigation, authorities learned of two additional cases involving two more alleged victims who they believe were targeted by Finnegan during after-school programs.

Finnegan has been arrested and is charged with sexual abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes his or her child may have been victimized by Finnegan, or who may have additional information about these alleged crimes, to contact the Special Victims Squad at (516) 573-4022 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

