Long Island teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years

Nahriek Belford, now 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and felony assault in connection with the Middle Island crash that killed 74-year-old Jerome Weingarten, his 71-year-old wife Randee Weingarten, and his own half-brother, 16-year-old Angelo Belford.
Belford, who was 17 at the time, also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawfully fleeing police.
The Weingartens' children read impact statements, including daughter Jodi Spiegel, who told Belford he owes it to her family, and society, to become a better person.
"Don't be another lost soul who spends their life in and out of jails," she said. "Be somebody who makes a positive difference in this world."
Her brother, Jason Weingarten, said his life was forever changed in that one moment.
"There's not a day that goes by that I'm not thinking of my parents," he said. "My parents did not deserve this. All you had to do was stop driving."
ALSO READ: Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Belford also spoke, telling the Weingarten family he prays for them every day and that he loved his brother.
"I loved my brother with all my heart and soul," he said. "I'd do anything to bring Angelo back."
His defense attorney also revealed that Angelo died on top of Nahriek -- something he lives with every day.
"He made an honest mistake," brother Raheme Belford said. "He didn't know he was going to kill somebody. He's not that type of kid. He's a great kid."
Alphonso Belford, the father of both Nahriek and Angelo Belford, cried in the courtroom and apologized to the Weingarten family for what his son did.
He begged the family to forgive his son, telling them he understands what they're going through after losing his son.
The crash happened just before midnight on February 9, 2019, on Route 25 at Birchwood Park Drive.
Police say an officer spotted the stolen Nissan Rogue drive through a stop sign in Yaphank and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but Belford sped away.
Prosecutors say he went through red lights, crossed into oncoming traffic and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour before slamming into a Honda CRV that was making a left turn.
The Honda was split in half, and the Weingartens, of Middle Island, were killed.
"They were the foundation of our family," their daughter, Stephanie Weingarten Furrer, said at the time. "Our rocks. Everyone is truly heartbroken. They have touched so many lives. This is a huge loss to so many people."
TRENDING: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
The Nissan had previously been reported stolen from Montauk Highway in East Patchogue.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip