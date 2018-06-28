Woman accused of running over mother in Massapequa after argument

It happened after an argument in Massapequa.

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) --
A woman on Long Island is accused of running over her own mother.

Shaquay Minter, 25, is facing assault charges.

Police say she and her mother were arguing in the driveway of a home in Massapequa.

When the argument escalated, Minter's 42-year-old mother apparently tried to get her pocketbook from the back of her daughter's car.

Police say that's when Minter backed up, dragging and running over her mother.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

