Police on Long Island say a woman is under arrest on assault charges after slapping her infant daughter.According to Nassau County detectives, 30-year-old Fiona Lall of Roosevelt slapped the 7-week-old early Wednesday morning because the child was crying.The girl suffered swelling to the face and bruising to the back.Police responded to the home on Whitestone Avenue and arrested Lall without incident.The infant was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Lall is charged with second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. She will be arraigned on Thursday in Hempstead.----------