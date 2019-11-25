Woman arrrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car in Baldwin

By Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A woman on Long Island is facing DWI charges after a passenger in her car jumped out and called police.

Madeline Banegas, 49, was arrested Sunday morning in Baldwin.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was in her car when Banegas hit several parked cars on Cherrywood Drive and Milburn Avenue.

That woman jumped out of the moving car and called 911.

Banegas will appear in court Monday on charges of DWI, reckless endangerment and seven counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

