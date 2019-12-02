Woman fatally struck by vehicle driven by her husband on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
FORT SALONGA, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say a woman was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a vehicle being driven by her husband.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. on Concord Drive in Fort Salonga.

Suffolk County Police say 79-year-old Nancy Richard was struck when her husband Peter Richard was backing out of their driveway in a 2015 Mercedes.

She had been returning to her home after walking her grandchild to the bus stop.

Nancy Richard was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital. Peter Richard, 83, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

