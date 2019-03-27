Disasters & Accidents

LI woman struck by turkey thrown through her windshield in 2004 dies

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman hit by a turkey thrown through her windshield died at age 59.

By Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island woman who was struck by a frozen turkey thrown through the windshield of her car by a teenager has died.

Victoria Ruvolo of Ronkonkoma was hit by the turkey in 2004.

In the years following the incident, Ruvolo publicly forgave the teen and wrote a book, "No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing."

Ruvolo will be laid to rest Thursday morning in Oceanside.

She was 59 years old.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsronkonkomasuffolk countyaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker
Powerball jackpot surges to $750M for Wednesday drawing
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
Show More
Family of mom who died in subway stair fall demands MTA action
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
AccuWeather: Warmup on the way
More TOP STORIES News