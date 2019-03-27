LI woman struck by turkey thrown through her windshield in 2004 dies

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island woman who was struck by a frozen turkey thrown through the windshield of her car by a teenager has died.Victoria Ruvolo of Ronkonkoma was hit by the turkey in 2004.In the years following the incident, Ruvolo publicly forgave the teen and wrote a book, "No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing."Ruvolo will be laid to rest Thursday morning in Oceanside.She was 59 years old.----------