Long Island woman killed while stopping to help motorists remembered as beautiful soul

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- Family members are remembering the Long Island woman who was killed as she tried to help two motorists who had been in an accident as someone with a big heart.Jennifer Burgess, 36, of East Setauket, was struck and killed by a car in Islandia early Monday morning.Burgess had stopped to assist two people who had gotten in a car accident on Suffolk Avenue around Casement Avenue. While she was attempting to help, two other cars collided into one of the stopped vehicles, causing Burgess to step into the westbound lane of Suffolk Avenue where she was struck and killed by another car."She was fearless - always helping someone," Burgess's aunt Maryann Amato told Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview. "Going out of her way to help another made her feel good. We are totally at a loss right now."Thomas Amato, Burgess's uncle, spoke with Burgess Sunday night and had plans to see her soon."I just wish she never got out of the car," he said. "I really miss her now."Suffolk Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver who struck Burgess, Chris Cardinale, 59, of St. James. Cardinale stayed at the scene.----------