Long Island woman killed while stopping to help motorists remembered as beautiful soul

By
ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) -- Family members are remembering the Long Island woman who was killed as she tried to help two motorists who had been in an accident as someone with a big heart.

Jennifer Burgess, 36, of East Setauket, was struck and killed by a car in Islandia early Monday morning.

Burgess had stopped to assist two people who had gotten in a car accident on Suffolk Avenue around Casement Avenue. While she was attempting to help, two other cars collided into one of the stopped vehicles, causing Burgess to step into the westbound lane of Suffolk Avenue where she was struck and killed by another car.

"She was fearless - always helping someone," Burgess's aunt Maryann Amato told Eyewitness News in an exclusive interview. "Going out of her way to help another made her feel good. We are totally at a loss right now."

Thomas Amato, Burgess's uncle, spoke with Burgess Sunday night and had plans to see her soon.

"I just wish she never got out of the car," he said. "I really miss her now."

Suffolk Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver who struck Burgess, Chris Cardinale, 59, of St. James. Cardinale stayed at the scene.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
islandiasuffolk countycar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
Congregants self-quarantine, Temple suspends services over coronavirus case
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Show More
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in NYC: NYPD
NJ resident's undercover video nabs alleged child predator
Van loses control, crashes into building in Manhattan
Search on for 2 men accused of attacking MTA bus driver in NYC
More TOP STORIES News