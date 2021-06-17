Historic bell that survived East Village church fire taken to temporary home

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan -- A bell that rang at some of the most historic moments in American history was taken down and moved Wednesday from a belfry where it survived a blaze last year that gutted a New York City church.

New York's Liberty Bell will be kept temporarily at the New-York Historical Society, displayed as part of an exhibition, according to leadership at Middle Collegiate Church.

The church was destroyed in December when a fire started in the building next to it and spread, sending flames shooting through its roof.
The survival of the bell was gratifying news to the congregation, which has pledged to rebuild.

New York's Liberty Bell has sounded for many milestone moments, such as marking the country's founding in 1776 as well as presidential inaugurations.


