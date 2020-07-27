Lifeguard spots large shark off Lido West Beach in Town of Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A lifeguard spotted a shark off Lido West Beach on Long Island, prompting swimming to be suspended at Hempstead area beaches.A Town of Hempstead lifeguard reported seeing a significant sized shark by a lifeguard on a surfboard. They weren't sure of the exact size.The Town of Hempstead contacted Long Beach, Jones Beach and all the beaches along the south shore.Town of Hempstead bay constables have been dispatched to assist with the search for the shark.Swimming was prohibited until 1 p.m. at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Point at Sands. Lifeguards were set to decide if it was safe to resume swimming at that time.----------