Hudson Bergen Light Rail service back to normal after train makes contact with car

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit says Hudson Bergen Light Rail service is back to normal following a collision Sunday in Jersey City.

At about 12:50 p.m., a Hudson light rail train made contact with a motor vehicle on the tracks at Essex and Van Vorst Streets.

A woman driving the car was hospitalized with minor leg injuries.

The train did not have any passengers and there were no injuries to the crew on board.

Hudson Bergen Light Rail service was suspended in both directions between Marin Boulevard and Exchange Place.

