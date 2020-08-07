Massive power outage hits NYC's Upper Manhattan, lightning blamed

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A brief but widespread power outage had a big impact on Upper Manhattan in New York City early Friday affecting the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Harlem.

Lightning was blamed for the blackout, which impacted 187,068 customers in total: 80,170 in Harlem, 62,745 on the Upper West Side and 44,153 on the Upper East Side.

Con Edison also reported new power outages in Queens impacting approximately 7,000 customers in Middle Village and Woodside.

Power there was restored by 9 a.m. The Manhattan outage happened just after 5:15 a.m., and footage captured by an Eyewitness News camera showed no power on the Upper West Side north of West 72nd Street.
EMBED More News Videos

Breaking: A power outage hit Upper Manhattan early Friday morning.


Con Edison said a problem on a transmission system caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply.

RELATED: Looking back at the July 13, 1977 New York City blackout

The power started to come back on shortly before 6 a.m., with most customers restored in about a half hour.

There were pockets that a little more time to restore, a spokesperson said.

There were mass transit disruptions on A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train service in Manhattan as a result.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityelectricmtapower outageabc7ny instagramsubwaycon ed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says schools in NY state can reopen
Search underway after 2-year-old girl taken from home in Brooklyn
COVID-19 Updates: Gov. Murphy's daily briefing | LIVE
Suspension lifted for student who shared crowded hallway photo
Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens, outages mostly resolved
Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands still in the dark
AccuWeather: Showers and a storm
Show More
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Baby girl, rescued calf pose for Chick-fil-A-themed photoshoot
'Am I going to die?': Beirut bride recounts horrific moment explosion hit
Biden faces backlash over comparing Black, Latino diversity
Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?
More TOP STORIES News