accuweather

Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper: VIDEO

BRISTOW, Okla. -- A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lighting that struck just feet away.

The state's Department of Public Safety shared footage of the near-miss on Twitter over the weekend, saying the trooper had stopped on the side of Turner Turnpike to help a motorist with equipment that had fallen from a trailer.

Dashboard camera footage shows the trooper helping the driver back up on the shoulder when lighting strikes just feet away, causing the trooper to recoil.

The agency did not indicate that the trooper was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherlightningu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Storm, flood warnings across the Tri-State
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
14-year-old boy shot multiple times in Queens
AccuWeather: Storm, flood warnings across the Tri-State
Storms bring flooding lightning strikes across tri-state area
Concerns about racism in Long Island fire department
7 On Your Side Investigates reasons behind uptick in NYC gun violence
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old basketball star
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: NYC indoor dining, Connecticut Phase 3 on hold
Violent weekend: 10 dead in 30 shootings in NYC on Sunday alone
Nick Cordero reaction: 'They will never want for anything'
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
More TOP STORIES News