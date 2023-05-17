Limo company manager found guilty of manslaughter in wreck that killed 20 people in New York

SCHOHARIE, New York -- A jury in Schoharie found a limousine company manager guilty of 20 counts of manslaughter in the second degree stemming from the October 2018 crash that left 20 people dead.

Nauman Hussain was the operator of the company that rented out the stretch limousine involved in one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks of the past two decades.

When the first guilty verdict was read by the clerk of the court, loud cries could be heard inside the court room.

Jurors deliberated for just under two hours Tuesday before heading home for the evening.

Earlier Tuesday, relatives of the dead wiped away tears during special prosecutor Frederick Rench's closing argument.

He said Hussain intentionally failed to follow maintenance regulations for the 2001 Ford Excursion. The stretch SUV was packed with birthday revelers when it hurtled down a hill, went off the road, and hit a parked car and trees before stopping in a streambed.

Prosecutors say defective brakes failed to stop the heavy limo. Rench said that if Hussain had done routine state vehicle inspections, as required, they would've revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

Hussain's lawyer, Lee Kindlon, told jurors his client was not to blame. He faulted Mavis Discount Tires, a repair shop that Hussain routinely used.

"Hussain had true belief that he had repaired the brake system, that the brakes were in fine and working order," Kindlon told jurors. "The people could not prove that Nauman Hussain knew or even should have known that Mavis falsified the repair maintenance and safety inspections."

Lawyers for Mavis, which is not on trial in the criminal case but is being sued by victims' families, deny the repair shop is at fault.

Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders died in the crash outside a country store in a village west of Albany.

Witnesses called to testify during the trial included a former Mavis manager, people who witnessed the wreck, and a state Department of Transportation inspector who flagged the SUV-style limousine for violations long before the crash. The defense called no witnesses.

The trial was held after a judge threw out a plea deal last fall that would have spared Hussain prison time.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.