A jury found a limousine company manager guilty of 20 counts of manslaughter in the October 2018 crash that left 20 people dead.

Limo company manager to serve 5-15 years after crash killed 20 people in Upstate New York

SCHOHARIE, New York (WABC) -- The operator of a limo company whose vehicle crashed in upstate New York killing 20 people has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison.

Nauman Hussain was convicted on 20 counts of manslaughter for the 2018 crash in Schoharie.

He'll serve a minimum of five years and a maximum of 15 years for his role in the tragic crash.

Prosecutors say the brakes on the stretch limo were nearly inoperable when it went off the road and into an embankment.

Hussain's attorneys argued during the trial that their client was misled by a repair shop.

Prosecutors said Hussain intentionally failed to follow maintenance regulations for the 2001 Ford Excursion. The stretch SUV was packed with birthday revelers when it hurtled down a hill, went off the road, and hit a parked car and trees before stopping in a streambed.

Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders died in the crash outside a country store in the village west of Albany.

The trial was held after a judge threw out a plea deal last fall that would have spared Hussain prison time.

