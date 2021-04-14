Lincoln Center transforming plaza into park for outdoor performances

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10508719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lincoln Center is going green.The New York City landmark will put a synthetic lawn around its plaza and fountain next month for a series of outdoor performances."The Green" will transform approximately 14,000 square feet of open concrete into a more inviting environment for New Yorkers to enjoy the park-like space."When invited to consider how the physical space of Josie Robertson Plaza could be re-envisioned to be a more inclusive and inviting environment, I immediately thought that by changing the ground surface from hard paving stones with no seating to a material like grass, suddenly anyone would be able to sit anywhere," said celebrated set designer Mimi Lien.Books will be available for borrowing from the New York Public Library and a small snack bar is planned for the northeast corner.Pop-up performances of all kinds will be offered throughout summer and fall -- including music, dance and family friendly performances and workshops.The installation opens May 10 and will remain in place until September.It will be the physical centerpiece of Restart Stages, an initiative to use outdoor spaces for live performances.The green space will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight.Social distancing will be required and it will be cleaned regularly.----------