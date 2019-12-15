Lincoln Tunnel car fire blocks traffic, causes extensive delays

WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car fire is blocking traffic in both directions in the Lincoln Tunnel.The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Traffic is already heavy this time of year, so major delays can be expected in the area.The estimated travel time right now for drivers going eastbound from the New Jersey Turnpike exit 16E is approximately 80 minutes.Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes as well as provide for additional travel time.There is no word on any injuries.