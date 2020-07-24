Damaged pipe caused terrifying Lincoln Tunnel flood

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is new information on the terrifying moment drivers watched water flood into the Lincoln Tunnel.
The Port Authority says the rush of water was caused by a damaged pipe.
It happened last week and the video quickly went viral.
The Port Authority says crews quickly identified and isolated the damage and closed a New York-bound lane inside the tunnel for cleanup.
The mile-and-a-half-long tunnel is more than 80 years old and accommodates roughly 1.5 million vehicles into New York in an average month.
