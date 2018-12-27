Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus

Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested in the Lehigh Valley. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pennsylvania --
Lindsay Lohan's stepmother is facing charges in the Lehigh Valley for her alleged antics on a tour bus.

Pennsylvania State Police say Kate Lohan was drunk on a Bieber bus in Lower Macungie Township on Christmas Day.

She was reportedly upset that she missed her stop. So, Lohan allegedly attacked the driver, and even tried to drive the bus.

She faces charges, including DUI and disorderly conduct.

Lohan lives in Florida, but reportedly has family in the Lehigh Valley.

