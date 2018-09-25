'Lion King' puppet specialist charged with printing 3-D gun backstage

EMBED </>More Videos

A criminal complaint says a police officer observed a 3-D printer producing a "hard black plastic object" shaped like a revolver.

NEW YORK --
A former puppet specialist with the Broadway musical "The Lion King" is accused of printing a 3-D gun in the theater's prop room.

Ilya Vett was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge.

It says Vett told a detective that he was making a gun as a gift for his brother, who lives upstate and has a gun license.

In New York, it is illegal for an unlicensed person to print a 3-D revolver.

Vett's attorney did not immediately respond to a comment request on Tuesday.

Disney Theatrical Productions declined to comment but confirmed that Vett no longer works at the show.

