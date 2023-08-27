Lionel Messi not in Inter Miami's starting lineup, misses warmups for first MLS match

HARRISON, New Jersey -- Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for his first Major League Soccer game with Inter Miami and didn't join his teammates for warmups before a match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was listed on coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Miami entered with an 11-game MLS winless streak that included eight defeats and had just one road victory this season. Miami's 22 points were the fewest among the league's 29 teams.

The 36-year-old Messi, who joined MLS from Paris Saint-Germain, played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.

The streets around Red Bull Arena were packed 2 1/2 hours before the match, filled with dozens of scalpers and people selling unlicensed Messi jerseys. A simulcast of the game was scheduled on a videoboard in Times Square.

On Friday night crowds of fans sprinted from one side of Hoboken's W hotel to the other on Friday night, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar athlete.

ALSO READ | Experts provide tips on fighting spotted lanternflies in NYC this fall

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.