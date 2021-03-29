LIRR restores service after cuts led to overcrowding

More trains are being added, restoring service to what it was before March 8.
The transit service also has a new tool to help riders spread out.
RELATED | LIRR adds more trains after reduced schedule created delays, crowding concerns
Digital signage on the platforms now shows you not just the level of crowding on each individual car, but it also shows you where you are standing on the platform in relation to each car.
The LIRR noticed that some of that crowding they saw after the March 8 cuts was due to people not spreading out.
"These tools will go a long way to providing the comfort and information our customers are looking for as New York continues on its reopening path and more and more people look to use public transportation to get them where they need to be," said LIRR President Phillip Eng.
The LIRR is adding 68 trains to the schedule this week.
That brings service back to 80% percent of pre-pandemic levels, despite the fact that ridership is still down about 75%.
"Judging by the number of vaccinations and the shots that are getting aggressively into people's arms and businesses slowly starting to reopen - allowing more and more customers into their offices - I expect that ridership will continue to grow," Eng said.
ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube