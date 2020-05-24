Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- As Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions prepare to reopen this week, the MTA is getting the transportation system ready and new public safety measures are being put into place.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the Long Island Rail Road will add more cars so people can space out and socially distance.

Wearing a mask on public transportation will be mandatory, he said.

"I think you are making a mistake, a grave mistake if you don't use a mask in your own personal life. We know that it works. We know that the first responders have a lower infection rate than the general population because they wore the masks," Cuomo said. "I know as governor if you are going to subject other people in the public to your behavior, then you have to wear a mask when you can't socially distance and that's true on public transportation."

Metro-North Railroad will also be making enhancements as the Mid-Hudson region prepares to reopen on Tuesday.

LIRR, Metro-North, and the rest of the MTA have been running drastically reduced service for essential workers only.

Cleaning and disinfecting trains and busese every day will continue to be protocol even as the systems restart, Cuomo said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnassau countysuffolk countywestchester countynew yorkreopen westchesterreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemicmass transitcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandmtalirrmetro north
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
Long Island on track to reopen Wednesday
What reopens in New York this week?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mid-Hudson, Long Island still on track to reopen next week
What reopens in New York this week?
Death rate slows in NJ, but 1,000 new cases reported
WATCH: Bethpage Virtual Air Show
Here's where beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT
3 hurt in apartment fire in Hell's Kitchen
AccuWeather: Afternoon sunshine, cool breeze
Show More
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Data finds low income, minorities left homes at height of pandemic
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
New York churches plan slow reopening
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
More TOP STORIES News