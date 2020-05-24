Coronavirus News: LIRR, Metro North prepare for regional reopenings

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- As Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions prepare to reopen this week, the MTA is getting the transportation system ready and new public safety measures are being put into place.Governor Andrew Cuomo said the Long Island Rail Road will add more cars so people can space out and socially distance.Wearing a mask on public transportation will be mandatory, he said."I think you are making a mistake, a grave mistake if you don't use a mask in your own personal life. We know that it works. We know that the first responders have a lower infection rate than the general population because they wore the masks," Cuomo said. "I know as governor if you are going to subject other people in the public to your behavior, then you have to wear a mask when you can't socially distance and that's true on public transportation."Metro-North Railroad will also be making enhancements as the Mid-Hudson region prepares to reopen on Tuesday.LIRR, Metro-North, and the rest of the MTA have been running drastically reduced service for essential workers only.Cleaning and disinfecting trains and busese every day will continue to be protocol even as the systems restart, Cuomo said.