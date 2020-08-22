LIRR conductor threatened at knifepoint by passenger in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- A man threatened a Long Island Rail Road conductor at knifepoint Thursday.

The incident happened on a train at the Brentwood Station.

Police say they are searching for the suspect who menaced the conductor.

The conductor was not injured in the attack, and there's no word on what might have led up to the violence.

brentwoodsuffolk countylirrnypdlong island railroadthreat
