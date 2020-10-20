Traffic

LIRR service suspended on Ronkonkoma Branch after person struck by train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Railroad is suspended in both directions through Brentwood due to a person on the tracks being struck by a train east of the station.

EMS and MTA Police on scene.

This a breaking story. Stay with abc7ny for more as it develops.

