Traffic

LIRR Port Jefferson service suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after person struck

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Railroad has suspended service on the Port Jefferson Branch from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person was struck by a train.

The incident happened west of Stony Brook.

Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route.

The LIRR advises customers to use the Ronkonkoma Branch.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorksuffolk countynassau countylirrpedestrian struck
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly deli shooting
CDC warns of multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats
Zeta, tropical storm again, could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
'DWTS' recap: 'Villains Night' brings 1st perfect score of the season
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Police bust party with nearly 300 people on LI
AccuWeather: Cool, relatively quiet
Show More
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
Woman found dead behind a bush in Queens
The Countdown: Trump, Biden both campaign in Pennsylvania
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Wife killed, husband dead in apparent murder suicide
More TOP STORIES News