LIRR Port Jefferson service suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after person struck

The incident happened west of Stony Brook.
Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route.
The LIRR advises customers to use the Ronkonkoma Branch.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Port Jefferson Branch service is suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person struck by a train who was on the tracks west of Stony Brook. Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route. Customers can use the Ronkonkoma Branch. We will update you shortly.— LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) October 27, 2020
