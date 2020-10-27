LIRR Port Jefferson service suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after person struck

Port Jefferson Branch service is suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person struck by a train who was on the tracks west of Stony Brook. Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route. Customers can use the Ronkonkoma Branch. We will update you shortly. — LIRR. YouMustWearaFaceCoveringonTrains (@LIRR) October 27, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Long Island Railroad has suspended service on the Port Jefferson Branch from Huntington to Port Jefferson after a person was struck by a train.The incident happened west of Stony Brook.Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are en route.The LIRR advises customers to use the Ronkonkoma Branch.This is a breaking story and will be updated.----------